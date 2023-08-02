Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez is getting a breather for the matinee after he caught all nine innings of Tuesday's 4-1 win while going 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Jason Delay will get a turn behind the dish while Rodriguez rests up.
