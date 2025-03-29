Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Rodriguez has gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts through the first two games of Pittsburgh's season. He'll get a chance to regroup Saturday while Jared Triolo starts at first base and bats seventh.
