Rodriguez is slashing .326/.400/.465 with one home run, three doubles and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) in his last 10 games with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Henry Davis beat Rodriguez to the big leagues this season, although 17 of Davis' 20 appearances have come in right field, so Rodriguez still projects as Pittsburgh's catcher of the future. The switch-hitting Rodriguez hasn't hit for much power (.133 ISO) this year at Triple-A and his .290 BABIP is by far his lowest mark in full-season ball. His strike zone awareness has been great all season, and this recent hot streak could be a sign that things are starting to click at the plate.