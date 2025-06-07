default-cbs-image
Rodriguez was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent arm injury, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Rodriguez seemingly felt something in his arm after throwing a ball to second base while warming up for the second inning. The type and severity of his injury remain unknown, but the Pirates will take a look at him and should provide some details in the near future.

