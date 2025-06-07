Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Leaves with trainer
Rodriguez was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent arm injury, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Rodriguez seemingly felt something in his arm after throwing a ball to second base while warming up for the second inning. The type and severity of his injury remain unknown, but the Pirates will take a look at him and should provide some details in the near future.
