Rodriguez will likely begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis because the Pirates want him to get everyday at-bats, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is returning from a lost 2024 season caused by an elbow injury. He's performed well enough to secure a roster spot by hitting .381 with three extra-base hits across 21 at-bats in Grapefruit League games, but Joey Bart has earned the top spot on the depth chart after producing well last year. The Pirates have experimented with Rodriguez at different positions in the past, and he may need to regain that versatility or have Henry Davis struggle to find his way to the majors early in the campaign.