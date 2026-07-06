Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Nursing hip injury

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Rodriguez was removed from Sunday's 11-5 win over the Nationals due to a left hip injury, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Rodriguez singled in the top of the eighth inning before being lifted for a pinch runner. He missed a bit of time in mid-June with left hip discomfort, so Rodriguez could be dealing with an aggravation of that injury. The Pirates are idle Monday but could offer more clarity on Rodriguez's status before Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta. If Rodriguez needs to miss additional time, Henry Davis would be due for an uptick in playing time behind the plate.