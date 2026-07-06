Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Nursing side/hip injury

Rodriguez exited Sunday's game against the Nationals with an injury to his left side/hip, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Rodriguez singled in the top of the eighth inning before being lifted for a pinch runner. He missed a bit of time in mid-June with left hip discomfort, so it could be an aggravation of that injury. The Pirates are idle Monday but could offer more clarity on Rodriguez's status before Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta. If Rodriguez needs to miss additional time, Henry Davis would be due for an uptick in playing time at catcher.