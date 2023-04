Rodriguez (arm) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday at Triple-A Indianapolis, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez connected for his third home run of the season Thursday against the Triple-A affiliate of the Cardinals, but he later departed that game after injuring his right arm on a throw. There's no exact diagnosis yet for the highly-touted 22-year-old catcher. He's scheduled to visit with the Pirates' medical staff this weekend.