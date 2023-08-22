Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Rodriguez was on the basepaths all night, collecting three singles and drawing a walk in Pittsburgh's blowout victory. In 29 games since earning the promotion from Triple-A on July 17, the rookie catcher has posted a slash line of .267/.337/.430 with two home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs scored across 95 plate appearances. Rodriguez has showcased an impressive average exit velocity of 90.4 mph and an above-average walk rate of 9.5 percent. However, his 27.4 percent strikeout rate may impact his overall productivity.