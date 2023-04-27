Rodriguez (forearm) is expected to return at DH for Triple-A Indianapolis within the next week, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Rodriguez landed on the minor-league injured list last Friday after being diagnosed with a right forearm strain, but it thankfully seems to be relatively minor. The 22-year-old catcher ranks as one of the top prospects at his position and could make his MLB debut later this season if his health cooperates.