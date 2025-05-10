Rodriguez (finger) had his splint removed, is playing catch and has resumed a modified swing, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has been sidelined with a laceration on his right index finger since April 15. His progress has been slower than anticipated, though he should still have the chance to return later in May.
