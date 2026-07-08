Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Shelved with glute strain

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Rodriguez will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left glute strain, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez exited Sunday's 11-5 win over the Nationals with what had been described as a left hip issue, but Kelly has since provided more clarity regarding the catcher's injury. Since the 26-year-old backstop's move to the IL is retroactive to Monday, he'll be eligible to play coming out of the All-Star break, though it's not yet clear if Rodriguez is on pace to be ready to play by then. In the meantime, Henry Davis is expected to serve as the Pirates' primary catcher, while Rafael Flores was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide the team with another option behind the plate.