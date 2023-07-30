Rodriguez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Phillies.
Rodriguez posted an impressive four-RBI game Saturday, highlighted by a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning. After a slow start in the majors, he has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. However, he'll get a day of rest behind the dish with Austin Hedges taking over and hitting ninth.
