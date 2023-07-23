Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez's first big-league homer came in the sixth inning to close out the scoring. After opening his Pirates career 0-for-7, he's hit safely in each of his last three games. The catcher has also struck out nine times in 17 plate appearances so far, so he still has some adjusting to do. Rodriguez is expected to learn on the job with a majority of the playing time behind the plate, with veteran Austin Hedges serving as his backup.