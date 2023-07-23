Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez is 3-for-16 with a double, a solo home run and nine strikeouts in his first five big-league games, and he'll sit Sunday after starting the first two games of the series in Anaheim. Austin Hedges enters the lineup to catch for Mitch Keller.
