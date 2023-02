Rodriguez will be on the major-league side of Pirates camp this spring, per Justice delos Santos of MLB.com.

One of the top position-player prospects in the sport, Rodriguez slashed .323/.407/.590 with 25 home runs and 95 RBI in 125 games last season between High-A Greensboro, Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old catcher seems doubtful to actually make the Opening Day roster in Pittsburgh, but he is certainly on the fast track.