Allen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Allen's seventh-inning blast got the Pirates within a run, but that was as close as they got. The outfielder hasn't done much in the majors this year, but he secured his first multi-hit effort and his first homer Friday. For the season, he's slashing .189/.246/.302 with five RBI, eight runs scored, three stolen bases and three doubles through 57 plate appearances. He's likely to offer more speed than power while holding down a fairly steady role as a fourth outfielder.