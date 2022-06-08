Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due to a strained left hamstring, and though that hamstring is likely close to fully healed by now, he may have tweaked his other hamstring while compensating for the injured left leg. He'll likely be shut down from activities for the next few days before potentially resuming workouts, but he may need to complete a new running program before he's deemed ready for game action. Whenever Allen makes it back from the 60-day injured list, he'll likely be in store for a reserve role in the Pittsburgh outfield.