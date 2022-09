Allen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 4-3 loss Sunday against the Cardinals.

Allen singled, stole second and scored in the third and launched his second home run of the season in the ninth. It was just his second start in Pittsburgh's nine games played in September. While he hasn't received much playing time this month he has been effective when given the opportunity, going 4-for-7 with four runs scored, two extra-base hits and two steals.