Pirates' Greg Allen: Not starting Wednesday
Allen isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Allen went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday and will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Ben Gamel is shifting to right field while Rodolfo Castro enters the lineup at third base.
