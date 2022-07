Allen (hamstring) will be reassessed after the All-Star break, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Allen's rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a strikeout during his first game with the Triple-A club. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to strains in both hamstrings, so it isn't very surprising to see him require a lengthy rehab assignment.