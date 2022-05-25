Allen (hamstring) is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list June 6 and is hoping to begin a rehab assignment in the next 7-10 days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Allen tweaked his hamstring in early April and has yet to make his season debut after signing with the Pirates in March. He'll likely need to spend a week or so with whatever team he does his rehab assignment with, putting his return around mid-June at soonest. Allen went 10-for-37 with four doubles, nine runs, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with the Yankees last season.