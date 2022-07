Allen will start in center field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Allen looked primed to operate as a short-side platoon option in the outfield when he was reinstated from the injured list last Friday, but Bryan Reynolds' (personal) move to the paternity list Thursday creates a temporary opening for Allen to see regular work versus right-handed pitching, too. Over his first three games of the season with the Pirates, Allen went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts.