Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities in Florida, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomczyk noted that the switch-hitting Allen is batting only from the right side at the moment, so the 29-year-old is seemingly still not able to generate full torque from the left side while he nurses a strained hamstring of that leg. Allen should be able to hit from the left side before he's able to run at full speed and change direction, which will be the final activity he'll need to complete before the Pirates send him out on a rehab assignment. Allen doesn't look like he'll be ready for game action for at least a couple weeks after the Pirates placed him on the 60-day injured list prior to the start of the regular season.