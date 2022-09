Allen pinch ran in the ninth inning and stole second base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Allen was out of the lineup for the fifth time in the team's last six games, as Cal Mitchell and Jack Suwinski have gotten regular run in the outfield. Even so, Allen entered late in the game and proceeded to steal his seventh base of the season. He's produced little else on the campaign, maintaining only a .180/.270/.247 line across 102 plate appearances.