Allen went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Marlins.
Allen was activated from the injured list Friday and made his season debut a day later. He started in center field and hit second, displacing Jake Marisnick from the lineup. Allen could be a good source of stolen bases if he gets regular playing time, but he provides little power and has a career .307 on-base percentage across 670 plate appearances.
