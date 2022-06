Hembree (calf) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in St. Louis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been sidelined the past few weeks by a strained right calf, but he's back on the active roster after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Hembree has appeared in 17 games for Pittsburgh this season and has an 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 13.1 innings.