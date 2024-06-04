The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Davis will draw the start at catcher Tuesday against the Dodgers in the 24-year-old's return to the big leagues. He should ultimately split starts behind the dish with veteran Yasmani Grandal. Davis was optioned in early May after a dreadful start to the season, but he rebounded at Indianapolis by slashing .296/.436/.642 with seven home runs in 23 contests.