Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Davis gave Pittsburgh its second run of the contest with a solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his first in what has been a very disappointing season, as he's slashing a meager .157/.273/.241 through 99 plate appearances. With Joey Bart (thumb) on the injured list, Davis has been splitting time behind the plate with veteran Yasmani Grandal.