Davis went 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Davis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and hit eighth while starting behind the plate. He tallied a double in the seventh inning, only his fourth extra-base hit across 86 plate appearances this season. Davis should find his way into Pittsburgh's lineup regularly so long as Joey Bart (thumb) is sidelined, likely splitting reps at catcher with Yasmani Grandal.