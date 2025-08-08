Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Davis entered Thursday with only one hit across his 39 at-bats while striking out at a 30.6 percent clip. That drought ended when he led off the fourth inning with a single before coming around to score, and he then went yard three frames later. While Davis managed to tally his fifth home run of the campaign, he is still hitting only .172/.254/.290 across 193 plate appearances.