Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Davis tied the game in the top of the eighth with a 379-foot solo shot off Craig Kimbrel. The former No. 1 pick may have re-found his rhythm after initially struggling in his return from the injured list for a hand strain Sept. 16. Davis extended his active hit streak to five games while also popping an extra base hit in three straight. The rookie is slashing .219/.304/.367 in 237 plate appearances over 58 games.