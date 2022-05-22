Pirates general manager Ben Cherington clarified Sunday that Davis is recovering from a "small non-displaced fracture" in his left wrist, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury had initially been labeled as a bruised left wrist when Davis was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday after just two games into his tenure at Double-A Altoona. As a result of the updated diagnosis, Davis will miss more than seven days on account of the injury, but the fact that the fracture is non-displaced means that the young backstop's recovery timeline could be measured in weeks rather than months. Between his two minor-league stops this season, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 first-year player draft was batting .333 with 10 extra-base hits and five stolen bases over 108 plate appearances.