Davis has impressed some in the Pirates pitching staff with his defensive work this spring, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis entered spring training with an uncertain fit on the big-league roster, primarily due to concern about his defensive ability behind the plate. However, he's drawn praise from both Mitch Keller and Jared Jones in recent days, and he also effectively blocked a pitch that was bounced by Martin Perez in Monday's game against the Phillies. Aiding Davis's cause is Yasmani Grandal's (foot) absence, a combination that seems likely to land him on the roster and in the lineup on Opening Day.