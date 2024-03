Davis has gone 6-for-19 with three home runs, two walks and five strikeouts in Grapefruit League action.

Davis's spot on the Pirates' roster became unclear after the team signed Yasmani Grandal. Davis has responded with an impressive showing this spring, amounting to a 1.214 OPS across 20 plate appearances. While that won't carry over to the regular season, it could help Davis stick on the roster for the entire campaign.