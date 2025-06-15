site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Henry Davis: Getting breather Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Davis will get a rest after he started behind the plate both of the past two games while going 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and a run. Brett Sullivan will handle catching duties for the Pirates.
