Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Reds.

Davis hit his sixth homer of the season in the fifth inning, which also marked his first extra-base hit since being activated from the injured list Sept. 16. In five games since his return, he has a 65 percent strikeout rate with only one walk and three hits in 19 at-bats. He remains a near-everyday player in the Pittsburgh lineup, though he's most recently hit seventh or eighth.