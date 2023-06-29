Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Padres.

Davis extended his hitting streak to six games and tallied his third multi-hit game in that span. He's had an encouraging start to his big-league career and has shown the ability to contribute in multiple areas by tallying three extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 37 plate appearances. Davis' 27 percent strikeout is a bit inflated, but the Pirates have shown faith in one of their top young prospects as he's hit third in the lineup in consecutive contests.