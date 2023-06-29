Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Padres.
Davis extended his hitting streak to six games and tallied his third multi-hit game in that span. He's had an encouraging start to his big-league career and has shown the ability to contribute in multiple areas by tallying three extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 37 plate appearances. Davis' 27 percent strikeout is a bit inflated, but the Pirates have shown faith in one of their top young prospects as he's hit third in the lineup in consecutive contests.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Slugs first career homer•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Reaches base twice in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Likely to see most time in RF•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Starting in right field in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Promotion coming Monday•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Moving up to Triple-A•