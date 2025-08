Davis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Davis will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last two starts. Though he's been part of a timeshare at catcher with Joey Bart, Davis could eventually see a dip in playing time if he's unable to break out of his ongoing slump at the plate. In 10 games since the All-Star break, Davis has gone 1-for-30 with five walks and 11 strikeouts.