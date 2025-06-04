Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With Joey Bart (concussion) going on the injured list, Davis started behind the plate in four of the past five games, but the former might move into more of a timeshare at catcher as Endy Rodriguez becomes further removed from the index finger laceration that recently kept him on the shelf. Davis has supplied a middling .255/.326/.325 slash line since the beginning of May and could need to improve his production in order to gain more separation from Rodriguez in the battle for playing time between the two.