Davis went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Reds.

Davis continues getting only sporadic playing time, but he does have at least one hit in each of his last three starts. He played a key role in Wednesday's win, driving in a run with a single in the fourth inning. Davis also applied a key tag at home plate to end the sixth frames to preserve a 2-1 lead for the Pirates. Joey Bart is likely to continue to get the majority of playing time behind the plate, but Davis is showing modest signs of potential.