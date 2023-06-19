Pirates manager Derek Shelton said that Davis, who will bat seventh in his MLB debut Monday against the Cubs, will see most of his in-game action in right field, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh still presumably views catcher as Davis' long-term home, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft will be making his debut as a right fielder Monday and as the No. 7 hitter in the lineup. Shelton indicated that Davis may catch some games and will keep getting reps behind the plate during team workouts, but the tandem of Austin Hedges and Jason Delay look poised to continue working as the Bucs' primary backstops. Before being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Davis had made just 15 career starts in the minors in right field, but he possesses enough athleticism to hold his own defensively at that position. Since he may already carry eligibility at catcher in some fantasy leagues, Davis makes for an appealing speculative pickup after he slashed an impressive .284/.433/.541 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases in 232 plate appearances between stops at Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona this season.