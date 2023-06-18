The Pirates plan to promote Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 2021 first-round pick was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis just two weeks ago, and he's now poised to make his MLB debut after posting a .946 OPS in 10 games at Triple-A. Austin Hedges has a .473 OPS while working as Pittsburgh's primary backstop this year, and Davis should represent a significant offensive upgrade as one of the top catching prospects in baseball.