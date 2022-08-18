Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Davis (wrist) has been cleared for full baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Tomczyk said that the next step in Davis' recovery program from a left wrist issue will be to make his return to game action, and the 22-year-old catcher will presumably first do that at a lower-level affiliate as part of a rehab assignment. Davis made just 17 appearances for Double-A Altoona before he was shut down in early July and placed on the IL with the same wrist injury that had kept him out of action at High-A Greensboro for nearly a month earlier in the season.