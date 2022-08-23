Davis (wrist) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Bradenton, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft will make his return to game action for the first time since July 2, after he was shut down for an extended period due to recurring soreness in the left wrist he fractured earlier in the campaign. Davis currently resides on Double-A Altoona's 7-day injured list, and he may not be formally reinstated until he's able to play a full game at catcher for one of the Pirates' lower-level affiliates.