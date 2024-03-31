Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Davis started at catcher for the first three games of the season and will receive a breather Sunday after going 2-for-12 with three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. Jason Delay will step in behind the plate for the series finale.
