Davis isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Davis has gone 0-for-12 with six strikeouts across his last three games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Joey Bart will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Receives Sunday off•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Drawing praise for defensive work•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Forcing way onto roster•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Behind Grandal on depth chart•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Will enter spring as catcher•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Sitting out Thursday•