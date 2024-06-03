Davis is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Corey Crisan of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Davis was sent down May 3 after a disappointing start to the season with the Pirates, but he's slashed .282 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 22 contests at Triple-A. He opened the season as Pittsburgh's primary option at catcher and he'll likely split time with Yasmani Grandal at backstop once back in the big leagues. Grant Koch stands out as the most likely option that could be sent down to Indianapolis in a corresponding move, but nothing is official yet.