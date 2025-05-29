Davis went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against Arizona.

Davis homered Tuesday after entering the game following Joey Bart's (concussion) departure and slugged a two-run home run. He then started Wednesday and delivered an RBI single in the second inning while also recording his third multi-hit performance in his last five appearances. Davis could get more consistent run in the absence of Bart, though Endy Rodriguez is back from the injured list.