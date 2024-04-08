Davis went 0-for-2 with an RBI on Sunday against the Orioles.

Davis is hitless in five straight games spanning 16 plate appearances. He's also struck out 43.8 percent of the time in that span, though he had a brief bright spot on Sunday when he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. With Yasmani Grandal (foot) and Jason Delay (knee) both out, Davis faces diminished competition for plate appearances. However, Joey Bart made quite an impression in his debut with the Pirates and could start to see his playing time tick up.